St. Eustatius Statians select memorial design for Golden Rock Ancestral remains Redactie 04-11-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

View of maquette of the preferred design

ST-EUSTATIUS – In a heartfelt gathering at the Elrine Leslie Methodist Auditorium last week, a group of Statians came together to select the memorial design to honor and remember the Golden Rock Ancestors whose remains were excavated at the Golden Rock plantation.

The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC), the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation, and relevant partners organized the event.

Architect Jose Zimmerman presented a maquette showcasing three different concepts. After thoughtful consideration and discussion, attendees almost unanimously chose the third concept. This design features an octagon-shaped memorial space spanning approximately 2,500 square meters. Key elements include an information center, meeting room, an office at the entrance, space for two mass graves along a path, spaces for future ancestral reburials, and a path leading to the main building “designed for artistic renditions.” The two mass graves can each accommodate 36 reburials, with gardens above and additional spaces for future reburials around the octagon. From the main building, visitors can enter a learning space, or a silent room meant for reflection.

The memorial also includes a plaza with benches, indigenous trees (July Trees & Mahogany Trees) as well as a snack bar and toilet facilities.

Island Governor Alida Francis, Island Council Member Derrick Simmons, and Commissioner of Culture Rechelline Leerdam attended and actively participated in the discussions, underscoring the government’s commitment to preserving and honoring Statian heritage.



Lasting tribute

The chairperson of the SCHIC stated that the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the ancestors, providing a place for reflection, learning, healing, and remembrance for future generations.

