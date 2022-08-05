Statia’’s Airport Boulevard Construction starts in October

ORANJESTAD- The first step has been taken towards the construction of the new airport boulevard, also known as the Max T. Pandt Boulevard, work on which is scheduled to begin in September this year.

The Public Entity St. Eustatius signed the contract with Statia Constructions on Wednesday 3 August for the first phase of the project, which is scheduled to take approximately 13 months.

Phase 1 includes the reconstruction of the roads, construction of a roundabout, parking areas and a passenger drop-off point, called the “kiss and go” area. This phase will cover the St Eustatius ‘Culture plain’, which has a significant cultural heritage value and is susceptible to development and archeological research. In the past the remains of Amerindian settlements, artifacts, burials, slave masters’ quarters, enslaved people quarters and water wells were found in this area. Last year the burial ground for enslaved people, GR2021, was discovered.

Showcase

The airport boulevard project is part of the “Showcase Infrastructure St. Eustatius”. These are infrastructure projects financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W) in the Netherlands. . It’s being undertaken as a collaborative effort between the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) and the Programme Projects Office of the Public Entity St. Eustatius.