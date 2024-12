News Statia’s Crisis Coordinator Attends Crisis Communication Conference in Aruba Redactie 02-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Members of Statia’s Disaster Committee participated at the Conference in Aruba.

ORANJESTAD – Crisis Coordinator Andre Bennett, along with members of Statia’s Disaster Committee, participated in the Crisis Communication Conference held in Aruba from November 25 to 28, 2024.

Organized by Aruba’s National Coordination Center (CMO) as part of the fourth edition of Crisis Management Week, the event gathered regional professionals to strengthen crisis communication and preparedness.

The conference included workshops, scenario development, and practical exercises, focusing on improving response protocols. Key discussions addressed public perception, combating misinformation, and maintaining credibility during crises.

Exchanging ideas

Bennett emphasized the importance of exchanging ideas to refine strategies and better serve Statia’s residents in times of emergency.

0