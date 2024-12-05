St. Eustatius Statia’s Crisis Manager Andre Bennett Participates in Regional Disaster Management Conference Redactie 05-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Statia’s Crisis Manager Andre Bennett with colleagues present at the conference. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD/BASSETERRE-Crisis Manager Andre Bennett joined colleagues from across the Dutch Kingdom at the 13th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management, held in St. Kitts.

Organized by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDEMA), the conference brought together regional disaster management experts to discuss strategies for improving resilience and preparedness in the face of evolving challenges.

Under the theme “CDM Road to Resilience Checkpoint 2024: Leveling Up for a Dynamic Future,” participants explored innovative approaches to disaster management and shared best practices. The event served as a platform for collaboration and capacity-building among Caribbean nations, reinforcing a united approach to disaster preparedness and response.

The conference underscores the importance of regional cooperation as the Caribbean continues to face the increasing impacts of climate change and other crises.

0