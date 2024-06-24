St. Eustatius
Statia’s ExCo visits Municipality Maassluis
24-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
MAASSLUIS- On the eve of the 2024 VNG Congres (conference for Association of Dutch Municipalities) Statia’s Executive Council paid a courtesy call to the Gemeente Maassluis.
Maassluis is a municipality with a population of approximately 35.000 inhabitants. According to Island Governor Alida Francis, visits like this create opportunities to see, learn, share best practices and moreso discuss cooperation. The ExCo also met new Maassluis Mayor Jack de Vries, who recently took up this position.
Francis said she was greatful to De Vries and his team for the warm welcome to the Municipality.
13
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s ExCo visits Municipality Maassluis
-
News
ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting)
-
Airlift
Over 90% of medical referrals St. Eustatius and Saba are to St. Maarten
-
Advertisement
Do you have questions about labour issues?
-
Politics
Island Councils Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba Negative about Changes to BES Tax Law
-
Nature
Rare Footage of Dolphins and Bait Ball in Bonaire
-
News
Stakeholders discuss future of healthcare Caribbean Netherlands
-
Government
Residence standards Caribbean Netherlands adjusted
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s ExCo visits Municipality Maassluis
-
News
ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting)
-
Airlift
Over 90% of medical referrals St. Eustatius and Saba are to St. Maarten
-
Advertisement
Do you have questions about labour issues?
-
Politics
Island Councils Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba Negative about Changes to BES Tax Law
-
Nature
Rare Footage of Dolphins and Bait Ball in Bonaire
-
News
Stakeholders discuss future of healthcare Caribbean Netherlands
-
Government
Residence standards Caribbean Netherlands adjusted