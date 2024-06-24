St. Eustatius Statia’s ExCo visits Municipality Maassluis Reporter 24-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Statia Delegation together with mayor Jack de Vries and members of his team. Photo: Alida Francis.

MAASSLUIS- On the eve of the 2024 VNG Congres (conference for Association of Dutch Municipalities) Statia’s Executive Council paid a courtesy call to the Gemeente Maassluis.

Maassluis is a municipality with a population of approximately 35.000 inhabitants. According to Island Governor Alida Francis, visits like this create opportunities to see, learn, share best practices and moreso discuss cooperation. The ExCo also met new Maassluis Mayor Jack de Vries, who recently took up this position.

Francis said she was greatful to De Vries and his team for the warm welcome to the Municipality.