St. Eustatius Statia’s oldest citizen celebrates 105th birthday Redactie 19-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Sophia Mary Busby 105 years old today - Photo of Lady Alida Francis Island Governor of St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – In a special message today, Island Governor Alida Francis announced the celebration of Miss Mary Busby’s 105th birthday, making her the oldest resident of St. Eustatius. Born on September 19, 1919, on the picturesque island of Nevis, Miss Busby has called St. Eustatius her home for many decades, becoming a beloved figure within the community.

Governor Francis highlighted Miss Busby’s lifelong dedication to the Bethel Methodist Church and School, praising her deep faith and steadfast commitment to her heritage. “She exemplifies devotion to the Lord and has been a guiding presence for generations,” the Governor shared.

Governor Francis, who was raised in the same church, reflected on the respect shown to Miss Busby throughout her life: “For generations, we’ve addressed her by her full name, Miss Mary Busby, a true testament to the honor, respect, and love she commands within our community.”

The Governor will personally visit Miss Busby today at the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home to mark this extraordinary milestone. “She is truly a remarkable Statian woman,” Francis added.

Happy 105th birthday, Miss Mary Busby!

0