Statia’s Pa Kouri secures first place in SXM Wahoo Tournament

Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam welcomed the winning team. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- The SXM Wahoo Tournament took place on Saturday 2 November 2024, bringing boats from Statia, Saba, St Barths, and Sint Maarten together for an exciting day of fishing.

Statia’s Pa Kouri, captained by Kenyon Courtar and his dedicated team, secured 1st Place in the competition.

Upon their return to Statia, the team was warmly welcomed at the harbour by family, friends, including Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, who was there to personally congratulate them. A motorcade was held in recognition of their achievement.

