St. Eustatius Statia’s Special Olympics Athletes received back home Redactie 20-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The athletes and leaders after arrival at FDR Airport. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD – Statia’s successful Special Olympics team returned home, where they were received by an enthusiastic crowd.

The Bocce Ballerz team of Jedaiah Belleau, Isaiah Courtar, Vanick Alvarez Down, Lejairo Lake and Jurgen Leon captured two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 14-16 June games in Breda and Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Motorcade

The team, accompanied by their coaches, parents and members of the St Eustatius Sports Federation Foundation, were given a motorcade, as the Statian community expressed their support and appreciation.