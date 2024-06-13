St. Eustatius Statia’s Special Olympics bocce team leaves for The Netherlands Redactie 13-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The team and their mentors at FDR Airport. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- Statia’s five-member bocce ball team for the Special Olympics left the island today for the event in the Netherlands.

All five young men in the Special Olympics team are autistic and thriving. The Bocce Ballersz will travel to Tilburg, The Netherlands, to participate in the 14 -16 June Special Olympics where more than 3000 athletes will compete against each other in 20 sports disciplines.

They are accompanied by their coaches, members of the St Eustatius Sports Federation Foundation and their parents. The team has been working hard in preparation for the event. We wish them the very best.