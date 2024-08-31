St. Eustatius Statia’s Volleyball Teams shine in mixed results at debut matches Redactie 31-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Statia’s Teams achieved good results in the start of the competition. Photo: SEVA

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In an exciting start to the volleyball season, Statia’s girls’ team triumphed in their debut match against Grenada, securing a 2-1 victory. They continued their winning streak by defeating Saba in straight sets, 2-0, showcasing their strength and teamwork on the court.

On the boys’ side, the team faced a tough challenge against Anguilla, where they were defeated 2-0. The male team managed a win by default against Saba, who unfortunately had to forfeit, resulting in a 2-0 victory for the boys.

