STB Launches “Spring to St. Maarten” travel campaign

CUTLINE: Spring into Action social media post sample.

Philipsburg – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) has launched a Spring social media campaign under the banner, “Spring to St. Maarten.”

As the travel industry continues to show signs of recovery with travelers showing positive signs in wanting to travel, STB said the timing was right to launch its campaign to capture some of the travelers who are making plans to travel.







“This Spring initiative by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is once again an effort by Government to attract visitors to the destination and continue to grow our economy in a responsible manner that does not impact the COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) has been working with our industry partners to maintain an international presence and build demand as the market slowly recovers. For this campaign, we have 13 industry partners working together to create experiences that add greater value to visitors during their stay on the island.

“STB will continue to roll out initiatives in collaboration with the private sector as we stand together to get through this and continue to prepare for the eventual and full recovery of our national economy,” Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Ludmila de Weever said on Thursday.

The intention of the campaign is to encourage travelers to feel inspired and book a trip to destination St. Maarten. The campaign will feature call to actions highlighting several on island accommodations with their ‘Spring Deals’ alongside enticing imagery and text showcasing the diversity and fun nature of Maagical St. Maarten.

A total of 13 accommodation partners participated, and will be highlighted on the STB official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts, which can be found under the name ‘Vacation St. Maarten’.

The “Spring to St. Maarten” social media campaign is primarily geared towards the North American market, the number one source market for the destination.

“There is a high pent-up desire to travel since many have not been able to travel as they would normally do. People are looking for ways to catch up on missed celebrations and vacations, and St. Maarten offers them the perfect getaway to feel re-energized.

“This social media campaign has been devised to inspire and encourage travel to St. Maarten in a safe and responsible manner,” said May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism.

The “Spring to St. Maarten” campaign will be carried out for a period of eight weeks with posts targeted strategically for maximum impact.

With this campaign, STB hopes to stimulate bookings to the destination which will continue to re-invigorate the local economy.

