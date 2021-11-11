STENAPA with help of Dutch NGO RAVON collects data on Nesting Sea Turtles













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – STENAPA has been monitoring the nesting population of sea turtles for more than 15 years. A lot of data has been collected since: how many female turtles visit the island beaches, how many turtle nests have been laid and later on also information on how many baby turtles have been successfully born on Statia. This information can help us further understand how sea turtles are doing and how we can better protect them.

With the help of Dutch NGO RAVON, a sea turtle project started to further analyze the collected data. For the last three weeks of September, Naomi Lambrikx from RAVON, visited the island. During her stay she had been out on the beach at night together with STENAPA and numerous interns and volunteers collecting data on the nesting sea turtles. The turtle night patrols will be continued a few times a week by STENAPA.



You are welcome to join them as the public or become volunteers. Contact STENAPA to be added to the list.

