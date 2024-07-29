Bonaire Stichting Mantelzorg Bonaire: Urgent need for more recognition for caregivers Redactie 29-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Recent research shows that by 2040, one in three residents of Bonaire will be a caregiver. Currently, one in five Bonairians is already caring for a loved one, highlighting a growing need for recognition and support for caregivers.

According to the Foundation, Stichting Mantelzorg Bonaire, there is an urgent need to acknowledge the heavy burden and loneliness experienced by caregivers. The number of elderly people on Bonaire is increasing: in 2023, there were 5,344 individuals aged 60 and older, a 6.2% rise from the previous year. This increase makes it even more crucial to improve support for caregivers.

To better understand the needs of caregivers, Stichting Mantelzorg Bonaire has launched a survey. The foundation is asking caregivers on the island to participate in this research. The survey is available in Dutch and Papiamentu.

With the results, the foundation aims to provide better support and ensure that caregiving at home remains feasible. “It is important that caregiving becomes a permanent part of the healthcare system and that a solid plan is developed to support caregivers,” says the foundation.

