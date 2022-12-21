STINAPA and Fundashon Mariadal add EV’s to fleet

KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Mariadal (FM) and STINAPA Bonaire have partnered in the purchase of several electric vehicles (EV) for their fleet, as an initiative to minimize the carbon footprint and protect the nature and people of Bonaire by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is a major step into greenifying the organizations and the island.

FM, the largest health care institution on Bonaire responsible for acute, short- and long-term care, diagnostics and medicine provisions, has been pioneering and bringing innovative solutions for the healthcare sector on the island for the past years. The organization considers the reduction of their carbon footprint, and being more sustainable, important goals.

Fundashon Mariadal has added three electric vehicles, while STINAPA has added two EV’s for now to their fleet of service vehicles. The EV’s contribute to FM & STINAPA’s goal to achieve zero emissions in the future, and this is one step closer to the goal. One of our responsibilities as leader organizations on Bonaire is to be role models in a sustainability by implementing these new innovations, from education to using the vehicles in our core business.

Inspire

The organizations say that with the step, they hope to inspire others to opt for greener solutions and contribute with the reduction of the carbon footprint on the island.