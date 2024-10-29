Nature Stinapa confirms death of crocodile captured on Bonaire Redactie 28-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Picture OLB

KRALENDIJK – Nature conservation organization Stinapa confirmed tonight that the crocodile that was captured by rangers last Saturday evening is dead. According to a spokesperson, an autopsy was performed to determine what caused the animal to die.

The organization says that the crocodile was captured with care on Saturday evening and transferred to a safe, temporary location. Here, the animal was examined by a veterinarian to ensure its health. Stinapa reports that the crocodile did not survive the transition.

When capturing wild animals, stress is a known risk factor, which in some cases – as can happen with other animal species – can lead to death. In this case, according to Stinapa, all precautions that they had at their disposal at the time were taken: the capture was carried out professionally by rangers and the medical aftercare was provided in a timely manner. Stinapa suspects that, despite everything, the stress for the crocodile may have been too high.

The organization is currently waiting for the results of the autopsy, which should provide clarity about the exact cause of death. As additional information becomes available, Stinapa said it will be shared with the community.

0