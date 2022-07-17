STINAPA rangers participate in Exchange Program

KRALENDIJK- A group of STINAPA rangers from Bonaire Marine park and the Washington-Slagbaai National part has recently participated in an exchange program with rangers from The Netherlands and from Curaçao.

Here they visited nature parks and met other rangers who do similar work, and they were able to exchange knowledge on protected area management. In the Netherlands, they visited National Park Schiermonnikoog, which is managed by natuurmonumenten. Even though the vegetation is very different from Bonaire, they can learn from work that the rangers do. They experienced historic walks, fire drill training, and daily ranger activities.

Curaçao

In Curaçao, they visited Christoffel National Park, managed by CARMABI. They went on walks, climbed e seru di Christoffel, and learned goat removal techniques. We hope the rangers can apply these new skills in the work field.