Bonaire Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building Redactie 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The winning design will be repainted on a larger scale by a street artist. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) recently organized an art competition in collaboration with San Bernardo elementary school, following an informative session about the work of the IND.

The beautiful submissions are displayed in the IND building, showcasing the creativity and engagement of the students.



The winning design from this competition, created by a talented student, will soon be painted by a street artist on the exterior floor at the entrance of the IND building. The IND thanks all the students for their enthusiasm and creativity. The artwork will be a valuable addition to the environment and will inspire the community.

