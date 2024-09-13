Bonaire
Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building
13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) recently organized an art competition in collaboration with San Bernardo elementary school, following an informative session about the work of the IND.
The beautiful submissions are displayed in the IND building, showcasing the creativity and engagement of the students.
The winning design from this competition, created by a talented student, will soon be painted by a street artist on the exterior floor at the entrance of the IND building. The IND thanks all the students for their enthusiasm and creativity. The artwork will be a valuable addition to the environment and will inspire the community.
5
More News
-
Saba
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management provides additional subsidy for water transportation on Saba
-
Saba
Saba offers new Covid-19 jab for residents 60 and over
-
Bonaire
Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building
-
News
Sentro Akseso launches new course on managing money
-
Bonaire
Key agreement signed to improve reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands
-
Bonaire
WEB works late into the night to repair cable – power restored across Bonaire
-
Saba
Saba shipping companies struggle as Winair limits cargo
-
Bonaire
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detains 2 suspects for human smuggling Bonaire
More News
-
Saba
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management provides additional subsidy for water transportation on Saba
-
Saba
Saba offers new Covid-19 jab for residents 60 and over
-
Bonaire
Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building
-
News
Sentro Akseso launches new course on managing money
-
Bonaire
Key agreement signed to improve reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands
-
Bonaire
WEB works late into the night to repair cable – power restored across Bonaire
-
Saba
Saba shipping companies struggle as Winair limits cargo
-
Bonaire
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detains 2 suspects for human smuggling Bonaire