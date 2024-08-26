Bonaire Strict enforcement and future possibilities for Short-Term Rentals on Bonaire Redactie 26-08-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Regulations surrounding short-term rentals on Bonaire have been a major concern for many homeowners over the past year. The enforcement department has frequently been present in various neighborhoods. However, after the press conference in June about these regulations, it seemed that there might be some leeway for short-term rentals. Commissioner Clark Abraham informed Bonaire.nu at the weekly press conference: “We will continue to apply strict enforcement. However, we are looking into future possibilities for short-term rentals on Bonaire.”

Commissioner Abraham stated last Friday that the legislation regarding short-term rentals is clear and must be strictly adhered to. “There are specific rules for different areas on the island. Residents must comply with these rules,” he said.

Abraham explained that some neighborhoods on Bonaire are designated solely for long-term rentals. “If you have bought a property with the intention of renting it out short-term, you need to be aware of the applicable regulations and adjust accordingly,” he said. “Although some landlords are struggling to recoup their investment due to an oversupply of long-term rentals, compliance with the law is required.”

Neighbor Disputes

With this in mind, the Public Entity Bonaire launched a campaign in March asking residents: ‘Are you experiencing disturbances from people renting a property in your area? Or do you think a property is being rented out illegally? Report it!’

“Reporting disturbances? Yes, that is the case in any legal state,” said Abraham. The commissioner noted that complaints of disturbances and abuse are taken seriously but also emphasized the importance of fair and balanced enforcement. Regarding possible neighbor disputes being played out through the Public Entity Bonaire, Abraham was clear: “I have also been informed about this. But let me be clear in these situations as well. There is legislation. It must be adhered to.”

Strategic Approach to Enforcement

In early June, Abraham mentioned at the weekly press conference: “Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia is working on a review of the spatial development plan to see where current possibilities might arise for other designations.” After this press conference, it seemed that the enforcement department’s approach had loosened somewhat. Landlords who had stopped renting out properties appeared to have resumed short-term rentals following this comment. Enforcement officers also seemed to be less visibly present in various neighborhoods.

According to Abraham, enforcement has not weakened but has been strategically adjusted. “We start with monitoring and warnings before taking stricter measures,” he explained. “This helps prevent tourists from being unfairly harassed, as they are often unaware of local regulations.”

Future Outlook

For the long term, Abraham is optimistic about the possibilities for policy changes. “We want to explore how we can enable recreational rentals in certain neighborhoods,” he said. “This could contribute to finding a balance between the demand for short-term rentals and the livability of residential areas.”

10