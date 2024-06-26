Bonaire Stricter Control on Car Rental Services at Flamingo Airport Redactie 26-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport (BIA) has announced that it will tighten its control over car rental companies operating without authorization on the airport premises. This clarification of existing regulations comes in response to the increasing disturbances caused by unauthorized rental activities.

The airport welcomes many visitors annually, many of whom rent a car immediately upon arrival to explore the island. Several authorized car rental companies meet this demand with a sufficient supply of rental cars. However, recently there has been an increase in providers renting cars on airport grounds without permission. This has led to issues such as unwanted congestion and disruption of normal airport activities, as the parking facilities are specifically intended for airport visitors.

BIA is the owner and manager of the airport premises and parking facilities. It is prohibited to conduct commercial activities on these grounds without authorization, including offering and renting out cars. This is clearly stated on several signs at the entrance of the premises and on the BIA website. These existing rules apply to everyone and are designed to serve passengers in a hospitable environment with the appropriate range of services.

Monitoring

Therefore, starting in August 2024, BIA will intensify its monitoring of unauthorized car rentals on airport grounds. Additionally, BIA will monitor online for incorrect advertisements that list the airport as a pick-up and drop-off location for rental cars to ensure passengers are not misinformed.

Even for picking up and dropping off customers for car rentals at locations outside the airport, BIA’s permission is required. This will be tolerated for a while until a stop facility is established on the premises. Interested car rental companies can contact BIA to offer a shuttle service to a rental location outside the airport in an orderly manner, under conditions and with permission.

BIA counts on everyone’s understanding and cooperation to work together towards a hospitable, orderly, and safe airport.