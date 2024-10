Saba Strong turnout for Saba’s Full Moon Breast Cancer Walkathon Redactie 18-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants to the Walkathon socializing after the walk. Photo: Dave Levenstone.

THE BOTTOM – Thursday saw a big turnout in Saba for participation in the “Full Moon Breast Cancer Walkathon” organized by Cultural Expression Carnival Troupe.

“We are very happy with the turnout after not having such for so many years”, said Dave Levenstone on behalf of the organizers.

Levenstone also thanked the Saba Red Cross and our sponsors Community Development and Culture Department and Public Health and Sport Department for their assistance and contribution.

“We would also like to thank Mr. Kevin Hassell for providing the bus transportation. Thanks also to Jam Foodie for providing the tasty barbecue and festivals”, concluded Levenstone.

