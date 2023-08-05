STUCO discovers errors in bills; Promises prompt action

ORANJESTAD- St. Eustatius Utility Company (STUCO) on Saturday morning sent out a notification, warning customers about the fact that technical issues have led to the sending out of electricity bills which contain errors.

While the Company promises prompt action to address and correct the errors, the information provided is very limited. The Company on their Facebook Page notified customers that the invoices are not correct and should not be paid, until a new and corrected invoice is received.

Billing system

According to STUCO-director Fred Cuvelay the error is most likely caused by the billing platform. “It is likely an error in configuration which needs adjustment, and will be discussed with our billing provider”, according to Cuvelay. “It is not that the invoice is incorrect but that the summary of the invoice which includes past due invoices”.