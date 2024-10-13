Bonaire Students Liseo Boneriano organise carwash to help pay for study trip Redactie 13-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The carwash and other activities should help pay for the upcoming studytrip.

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, students from class H4B of Liseo Boneriano showcased their best side by organizing a car wash. From 7:00 AM onwards, the students were ready to wash cars and raise money for their upcoming study trip to the Netherlands in February next year.

The proceeds from the car wash will contribute to the costs of plane tickets and accommodation. During the 10-day study trip, the students will visit various colleges and universities to get acquainted with the Dutch education system and help them make an informed choice for their further studies.

Classes

Class H4B is not the only group participating in this trip; a total of four classes, including three Havo 4 classes and one VWO 5 class, will travel to the Netherlands. In addition to the car wash, more fundraising activities are planned in the coming period to collect the necessary funds for the study trip. The students and their teachers would like to thank everyone who supports them in realizing this special opportunity.

0