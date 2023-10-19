Study highlights cost variations and quality criteria for funding of childcare BES

KRALENDIJK – The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) conducted a study into childcare costs in the Caribbean Netherlands to ensure realistic future compensation and commissioned the Amsterdam Bureau for Economics (EBA) for advice on the funding system for determining childcare compensation levels.

The BES Childcare proposal, submitted to the House of Representatives, outlines that the central government will cover a significant portion of childcare costs, with parents paying only a small part. EBA’s study found substantial cost variations among organizations, with subsidies and parental contributions often insufficient to cover expenses.

They recommend a funding system based on objective quality criteria, such as the number of children per caregiver and training requirements, proposing an allowance per day part composed of staffing, housing, and other costs. Decisions regarding employment conditions and occupancy rates must be addressed to calculate the exact compensation levels.

Proposal

The Ministry, in collaboration with public entities, will present a funding system proposal later this year, with the final decision expected in the autumn of 2024, following parliamentary approval of the BES Childcare proposal. In the meantime, the temporary subsidy scheme for childcare organizations will continue, with adjustments planned for January 1, 2024, while the maximum parental contribution remains unchanged.