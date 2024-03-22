Advertisement
Studying in the Netherlands?
2024-03-22 - 0 minuten leestijd
Do you want to study in the Netherlands the upcoming school year 2024-2025? Then financial and/or practical guidance is very important!
Register before the 28st of March, 2024, to apply for a Start-up Allowance, including guidance from RCN Study Financing.
If you have any questions or if you would like more information, send an email to studiefinanciering@rijksdienstcn.com or call us at +599 715 8704.
