Police and justice Success of Caribbean law enforcement cooperation discussed at milestone meeting Bonaire Redactie 29-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The sharing of information has yielded positive returns, but a continued effort is necessary to achieve goals. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

KRALENDIJK – During the Milestone meeting of the Caribbean Information Organizations Development Project (DIOC) on October 22 and 23 in Bonaire, the success of cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom was confirmed.

Representatives from the four police forces, the Joint Criminal Investigation Team, the Coast Guard, and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee discussed the progress of information sharing with the Attorney General and public prosecution officers.

By adopting data-driven approaches and analyzing criminal patterns, a clearer picture of crime in the region is emerging. According to keynote speaker Dr. Evan Ellis, the increasing production of cocaine and the regional firearms trade pose significant threats. The joint approach aims to help dismantle criminal networks and ensure security.

Collaboration

College Chairman Carl John emphasized that, although the results are positive, continued collaboration remains essential for lasting success.

0