Bonaire
Successful Open day for Population Screening on Bonaire
29-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday August 28th, the team Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands organized an Open day with Fundashon Mariadal.
Interested individuals could come with questions about the screening programs. Women between the ages of 50 and 75 years were able to immediately have a mammography (X-ray of the breasts) or schedule an appointment for it.
Additionally, women between the ages of 30 and 60 could schedule an appointment for the swab test at their doctor.
