Bonaire Successful Start of HIV Awareness Campaign Bonaire 14-12-2024

A part of the large group that was involved in the campaign. Photo: Fundashon Mariadal.

KRALENDIJK – The infectious diseases clinic of Fundashon Mariadal, in collaboration with SOA-Aids Netherlands, has conducted a successful campaign to raise awareness about HIV. The activities, including an open day, a conference with regional experts, and an inspiring awareness walk, attracted significant interest.

The campaign highlighted the importance of increasing knowledge about HIV and breaking the stigma surrounding it. Central to the message was the principle U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable), meaning that individuals living with HIV who follow their treatment correctly cannot transmit the virus through sexual contact.

More Testing

The organization is calling for more testing, improved access to medical care, and a reduction in stigma. In 2025, the campaign will be expanded, with a stronger focus on engaging youth and the community. Together, Bonaire is working towards a healthier future free from stigma.

