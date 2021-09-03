Suddenly Quick Run Up of Covid-casis Bonaire

- 23Shares
Kralendijk- While Bonaire has fared exceptionally well in comparison to Curaçao and Bonaire over the past weeks, over the last 2 days a total of 15 new cases have been registered. This is nearly as much as the total number of cases until the middle of the week.
Just as is the case in Aruba and Curaçao, most new cases are people who have not or not been fully vaccinated as of yet. All new cases are residents
Today, as precautionary measure, 2 classes of a primary school have been placed in preventative quarantine. As of today there is also someone in the hospital due to Covid-related symptoms.
