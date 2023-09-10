Suiker Palm Project Unveiled on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Friday afternoon, September 8th, the Suiker Palm project, located just north of the Belnem neighborhood, was unveiled during a festive ceremony.

During the event, Marius van Noort, director of the operating company Lima, addressed those present. Van Noort also explained how the neighborhood is expected to develop. Houses will be available to a diverse group of people at various price points through the project.

Trees

After the unveiling, the project’s sign was revealed, and various trees were planted at the project’s entrance. One of the trees planted at the entrance is a Mahòk tree, a local tree that can grow to huge proportions.

Commissioner James Kroon was also present and took part in the unveiling ceremony of the project’s sign at the entrance.