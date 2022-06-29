Summary press conference of this morning



KRALENDIJK – The tropical storm is expected to reach Bonaire earlier, around 12:00 p.m. In the afternoon there will be a lot of precipitation and strong winds. About 75 to 12 mm of rain will fall and the wind force will be between 75 and 100 km/h. High winds are expected to continue throughout the day and to decrease to a minimum in the evening.

Based on these latest developments:

All schools and nurseries will be closed on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The cruise ship that was supposed to visit Bonaire on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, will no longer do this.

All employers are advised to allow their employees to stay at home or work from home where possible as far as possible.

All construction workers are advised to stay at home.

All sports and training activities are suspended.

5 places to hide have been made available for all those who need it. These can be found at:

Sentro di bario Nikiboko – Kaya Pos di Amor

Sentro di bario Amboina – Amboina

Avanti – Kaya Korona (Plasa Chiku Goeloe)

Krus Kora (Red Cross) – Kaya Rafaela

Cocari (Rincon) – Kaya Miguel Pourier 50

To use the Red Cross shelter, call 700-7001 or 700-7002.

At sea and recreational places

All fishermen and boat owners are advised to find a safe place to store small boats. They can be moored at the Marina or in other safer places.

It is not allowed to organize activities by the sea, such as camping, swimming, diving, kitesurfing or windsurfing.

Airport

BIA management is responsible for leaving the airport open or closed. In addition, airlines can choose to cancel flights or make changes to their schedule. Bonaire airport will remain open for the time being, but because of the weather, KLM flight 767 has not departed from Amsterdam. The flight will now depart tomorrow at 13.15 hrs. EZ Air has now canceled all flights from Curaçao to Bonaire and vice versa. The American Airlines flight is also canceled today. The TUI flight has departed today, but nothing is known about the arrival on Bonaire.