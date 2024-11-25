Police and justice Supermarket hit in latest wave of armed robberies on Bonaire Redactie 25-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo Live99FM

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday evening, around 8 o’clock, an armed robbery occurred at a supermarket on Kaya Sonmontuno. Two men, dressed entirely in black and with covered faces, threatened the supermarket staff and demanded money before fleeing on foot in a northern direction.

The police are urging anyone who saw or heard anything related to this armed robbery to contact them at 715-8000 or anonymously via 9310.

Concerning Trend

This robbery is the latest in a series of incidents involving firearms over recent weeks. It is an extremely concerning development, as Bonaire is not accustomed to this type of violence.

