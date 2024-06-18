Saba Supermarket Saba Fined for Selling Flavoured Vaping Liquid Redactie 18-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – On Monday enforcers of the Public Entity Saba handed out a fine to a supermarket for the violation of the Saba Tobacco Ordinance.

Article 3 of the ordinance prohibits the sale of vaping devices or liquids with flavouring additives. Research has shown that flavouring additives lower the threshold for children to use vaping devices and increases the likelihood for children to become addicted to tobacco or other nicotine products.

The supermarket which violated the ordinance had 7 vaping devices seized and received a fine of $1360, which is the amount mentioned in the ordinance for first-time offenders. People or businesses who repeatedly violate the ordinance may receive fines up to $4500 and be prohibited from selling tobacco and tobacco related products for a period up to 12 months.

Ordinance

The Saba Tobacco Use Restriction Ordinance prohibits the sale of all tobacco related products to minors and all sale of vaping devices or liquids with flavouring additives. The ordinance was adapted by the Island Council on July 16th, 2023 and went into effect on September 1st, 2023.