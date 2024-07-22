Government Supervision & Enforcement Department Bonaire looks back on productive period Redactie 22-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

dienst toezicht en handhaving - foto olb

KRALENDIJK – The Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement (DTH) of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) successfully completed a series of inspections and enforcement actions between April and June 2024.

In total, 481 inspections were carried out across categories such as electrical inspections, metrology, economy, goods inspection, environment, construction, and task force. During this period, DTH received 70 new complaints, of which 50 were resolved.

To ensure compliance with laws and regulations, DTH employed various enforcement instruments, including stop letters, collection orders, and penalty orders.

Intensification

In the coming months, the focus will be on further intensifying inspections and enforcement actions to strengthen compliance with laws and regulations and to ensure a safe environment for all citizens.

17