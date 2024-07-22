Supervision & Enforcement Department Bonaire looks back on productive period
KRALENDIJK – The Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement (DTH) of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) successfully completed a series of inspections and enforcement actions between April and June 2024.
In total, 481 inspections were carried out across categories such as electrical inspections, metrology, economy, goods inspection, environment, construction, and task force. During this period, DTH received 70 new complaints, of which 50 were resolved.
To ensure compliance with laws and regulations, DTH employed various enforcement instruments, including stop letters, collection orders, and penalty orders.
Intensification
In the coming months, the focus will be on further intensifying inspections and enforcement actions to strengthen compliance with laws and regulations and to ensure a safe environment for all citizens.
Meer News
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Quality Manager (Interim) Statia
-
Government
Supervision & Enforcement Department Bonaire looks back on productive period
-
Saba
Saba enthusiastically celebrates Carnival weekend
-
News
Makana Ferry Reinstates Subsidized Fares for St. Eustatius and Saba
-
Economy
Qredits and ministry of economic affairs and climate introduce new education program
-
Politics
Bonaire Island Council spent nearly half a million on travel expenses in six months
-
Advertisement
Announcement from WEB: Traffic flow adjustment for large transport
-
Caribbean
IDB approves $16 million grant to boost Haiti’s digital government and service delivery
Meer News
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Quality Manager (Interim) Statia
-
Government
Supervision & Enforcement Department Bonaire looks back on productive period
-
Saba
Saba enthusiastically celebrates Carnival weekend
-
News
Makana Ferry Reinstates Subsidized Fares for St. Eustatius and Saba
-
Economy
Qredits and ministry of economic affairs and climate introduce new education program
-
Politics
Bonaire Island Council spent nearly half a million on travel expenses in six months
-
Advertisement
Announcement from WEB: Traffic flow adjustment for large transport
-
Caribbean
IDB approves $16 million grant to boost Haiti’s digital government and service delivery