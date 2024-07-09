Events

Support Animal Shelter Bonaire at an exclusive Charity Dinner

KRALENDIJK – On August 16, 2024, Animal Shelter Bonaire is organizing an exclusive benefit evening at Red Palm Village in the form of a dinner.

The dinner will be served at the atmospheric restaurant Lekker Thuis at Red Palm and will consist of a 4-course menu prepared by Klub di koki di Boneiru, accompanied by a selection of wines.

Tickets are available for $175 per person. By participating in this culinary experience, you directly support Animal Shelter Bonaire in their dedication to animals in need.

