News Support for children with intensive care needs again available 27-09-2024

KRALENDIJK – In a press release, the Caribbean Netherlands Authority (RCN) announces that parents and caregivers of children aged 3 to 17 with intensive care needs can once again qualify for a one-time payment of $3,879.31. This financial support is intended to help parents with the care of their child.

Parents who received the support last year and still meet the requirements do not need to reapply. They will automatically receive a letter and will be paid at the end of October 2024. New applications can be submitted from October 1 to December 13, 2024.

The support is intended for children who require intensive assistance due to an illness or condition, such as help with daily care, eating and drinking, mobility, or medical care. A medical assessment determines whether a child qualifies for this support. These assessments are carried out by various organizations on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

How to apply?

New applications can be submitted from the 1st of October up until and including the 13th of December 2024. On Bonaire, this can be done on weekdays between 08.00 and 16.30 hrs. at Sentro Akseso or by email aanvraagkindzorg@aksesobon.com. On St. Eustatius, applications can be submitted by making an appointment with the Prevention Clinic by calling telephone number (+599) 318 2891. On Saba, applications can be submitted on Thursday from 14:00 to 16:00 hrs. at the Community Development Department.

