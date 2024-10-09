Bonaire Surveillance during Regatta on Bonaire Redactie 09-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - KPCN

KRALENDIJK – Today, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) announced that CCTV will be implemented during the Regatta from Wednesday, October 9, to Sunday, October 13, 2024. This measure follows a successful pilot earlier this year at Dia di Rincon. Mobile cameras will be placed at various key locations to ensure the safety of visitors.

The decision to use CCTV is based on positive outcomes from the pilot, which showed that the cameras helped maintain public order and allowed for more efficient police deployment. During the Regatta, the KPCN hopes to gather valuable information on the effectiveness of CCTV at large events.

A total of 12 cameras will be deployed at strategic locations, including Kaya J.N.E. Craane, Plaza Reina Wilhelmina, Kaya Grandi, and Kaya Nikiboko Zuid. The goal is to monitor public order, enhance visitor safety, and enable police and emergency services to respond quickly to incidents. The police will be able to view the footage live and take immediate action when necessary.

The footage will only be used for police investigations and will be destroyed after a maximum of four weeks unless it is needed for a criminal case. With this measure, the KPCN aims to create a safe environment for everyone participating in the Regatta.

