Suzy Römer and Maria Liberia-Peters mediators between Island Council and Government Commissioners Statia

The former Prime Ministers are both cosidered ‘heavy weights’ in local politics.

ORANJESTAD- Former prime ministers of the Netherlands Antilles, Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia- Römer, and Maria Liberia-Peters, will be leading the attempt to media between the Island Council of St. Eustatius and Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

The news was communicated on Monday morning by the Public Entity St. Eustatius. The press release states that Römer and Liberia-Peters have already presented a Plan of Action to both the Government Commissioners and the Island Council.

The Island Council has appointed Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia Römer as their mediator; the Government Commissioners have appointed Maria Liberia-Peters as their mediator. Both mediators have declared their willingness to assist both the Island Council and the Government Commissioners in the mediation attempt. The request was made after the motion of the Island Council, dated December 23rd, 2021 was adopted. When the motion was presented by the Island Council on December 23rd 2021, the Government Commissioners were immediately in agreement that mediation is necessary. (see hereby a link to the motion: Mediation. Motion | Decree, order or decision | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

The mediators are currently studying the relevant laws and official documents in order to prepare themselves for their assignment. They will receive support from Alba Martijn, lawyer and former Ombudsman of Curaçao who is considered to be an expert in these matters.

All partners and mediators involved are looking forward to the starting of the mediation process.