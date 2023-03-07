Suzy Römer guest speaker at Saba’s International Women’s Day event 

THE BOTTOM- Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Susy Römer will be the guest speaker at Saba’s International Women’s Day event this Wednesday, March 8, announced Commissioner of Cultural and Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson on Monday.

The Public Entity Saba and its Community Development Department are again hosting the annual International Women’s Day event on March 8. This time, the event will take place at the Saba Arawak Hotel, and all women on Saba are invited to attend. This year’s theme of the International Women’s Day is: “Embracing Equity.”

The event starts at 6:00pm with an Elegant Expo where Saba’s young female entrepreneurs and other upcoming young entrepreneurs will inspire the public with their home-made art items. At 7:00pm, the official ceremony and the award giving will take place, followed by an after party with DJ entertainment. Food and drinks will be served. As it is not possible to park at the hotel, guests are encouraged to use the bus shuttle service from The Bottom, Windwardside and Hell’s Gate to get to the hotel and to get home afterwards.

The official ceremony will include a short address by Commissioner Wilson and the address by guest speaker Römer.

