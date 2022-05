HARDERWIJK/KRALENDIJK- Swimming coach Hanneke Vasse of Swim Sports Bonaire will bring two medals back to Bonaire after competing in the NK Athletics Masters 2022 competitions.

Vasse won gold in shot put and silver in discus throwing. The competitions took place in Harderwijk between 27 and 29 May 2022 and were organized by Athlos.

Vasse described her participation in the competitions in the Netherlands as ‘cold but nice’.