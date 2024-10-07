Bonaire Swim to Klein Bonaire Draws 700 Participants Redactie 07-10-2024 - 4 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday morning, more than 700 participants took to the water to swim from Eden Beach to Klein Bonaire and back. The event, which many described as a success, went smoothly without any major issues, thanks in part to thorough preparation and safety measures. According to chairman Björn Saragoza, the event was highly successful.

“We’re very happy,” says Saragoza, an hour after the last swimmer came ashore. “We had more than 700 participants, which is the same as last year. It’s amazing to see how engaged everyone is.”

Currents for Competitive Swimmers

This year, 57 competitive swimmers participated. Upon returning, they faced a strong current that pushed them northward. The organization placed extra emphasis on safety. “The swimmers’ safety was our top priority,” said Saragoza. “We had a meeting with all the boats and kayaks, and even the boys from Jong Bonaire helped out. We’re grateful to our sponsors, who made this event possible.”

Koen Verhoeven Successfully Defends His Title

In the men’s category, Koen Verhoeven was once again the fastest. Last year, he finished with a time of 22 minutes and 7 seconds, but this year he was even quicker, clocking in at 21 minutes and 12 seconds. “It went well, but towards the end, I swam a bit too far towards Chogogo due to the current. Still, I found the conditions better than last year when the current was also strong. My goal was to swim as fast as possible during the race,” said the winner.

Marieke van Bemmel Wins for the First Time

In the women’s category, Marieke van Bemmel took the win, clocking a time of 29 minutes and 22 seconds. This was Van Bemmel’s first title in the Swim to Klein Bonaire. “It was my second time participating in the event. There’s usually a group of girls who join for a water polo tournament, and they’re normally faster than me. But since they weren’t here, I was lucky to take first place today. I found the swim towards Klein Bonaire to be relatively easy, but on the way back, the low sun made it hard to see where we needed to go. Additionally, the current, especially along Bonaire’s coast, pushed us north. In the end, I came in first. I’ll definitely be back next year and try to swim 30 seconds faster like I did this year.”

The Winners of the 2024 Swim to Klein Bonaire

Extensive Preparation

Participants paid a $20 registration fee, part of which goes to charity. “The proceeds go towards materials and activities for the children of Jong Bonaire,” Saragoza explains. When asked whether next year’s event will be bigger, Saragoza responds cautiously: “What’s most important is safety. We might cap the event at 800 participants to ensure that. We’ll assess that again next year.”

Organizing the Swim to Klein Bonaire is no easy task. With four to five months of preparation, it’s one of Bonaire’s largest sporting events. “That’s because it gives people the feeling that the regatta has begun,” says Saragoza. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved this year and look forward to the future.”

0