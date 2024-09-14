The Netherlands Szabo: ‘BES-islands must be able to be an equal part of the Netherlands’ Redactie 14-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE – The Schoof Cabinet seeks greater self-reliance from the six Caribbean islands that are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This can be inferred from a press release by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations regarding the government program.

“The cooperation within the Kingdom is aimed at increasing the self-reliance of the six islands. We are part of one Kingdom with four autonomous countries that share a long common history. All countries are responsible for the prosperity of their citizens while utilizing the strength of the Kingdom,” the press release stated.

State Secretary Zsolt Szabo, responsible for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, goes a step further when it comes to the BES islands: “We are working together with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom on good governance and solid finances. Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius must be able to be an equal part of the Netherlands. Therefore, we are putting in place the necessary conditions for the further social, economic, and infrastructural development of these islands.”

Regarding the autonomous countries Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, Szabo stated that the government policy will focus on good governance, solid finances, increasing safety, and strengthening the rule of law.

