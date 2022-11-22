SZV St. Maarten believes it can save millions in rent by constructing own office

PHILIPSBURG- Social and Health Insurances St. Maarten believe they can save about 1.3 million annually in rent costs by investing in their own building.

On November 15, SZV hosted an information session for contractors interested in participating in the public tender for the construction of our new office. Director, Glen A. Carty says that as a semi-public institution, it is important to be transparent in selecting the best contractor.

“The information session was important to be sure we make the information about this opportunity as accessible as possible for interested contractors”, said Carty. A total of sixteen potential contractors were present during the meeting.