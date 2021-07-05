Tanker Arrives in St. Eustatius with 4 Covid-infections on board















The ship captain notified authorities on Statia of the presence of Covid-symptoms among the crew. Photo: Vesselfinder.com

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On Sunday, July 4th, 2021, a captain of a ship arriving from Suriname informed the Public Health Department that there were 4 crew members on board with possible COVID-19 symptoms. These persons were put into isolation immediately and tested upon the ship’s arrival. During the late-night hours, 4 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to information relayed by the captain, the situation is contained and under control.

All other crew members are currently in quarantine and will be tested during the course of today, Monday, July 5th , 2021.

Quarantine

The crew is prohibited from disembarking the ship and at the moment only fully vaccinated Public Health Department employees are allowed to embark on the ship. The remaining results are expected later this evening, Monday, July 5th, 2021.