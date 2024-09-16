Bonaire
Taste of Bonaire Celebrates Tourism on September 28 in Wilhelminapark
16-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, September 28, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) will host the third ‘Taste of Bonaire’ of the year. This edition, themed ‘Tourism’, is organized in collaboration with Guardian Group and will take place at Wilhelminapark from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
During this festive event, visitors can enjoy local and international dishes offered at various food stalls. There will also be live music by the Kunuku Boys, Ocean Band, and DJ Marv, creating a lively atmosphere.
In addition, prizes will be awarded for the scavenger hunt that was held earlier this year.
TCB invites everyone, both residents of Bonaire and visitors, to join in and enjoy delicious food, music, and a fun evening at Wilhelminapark.
