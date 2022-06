KRALENDIJK- Last week a group of wholesale travel agents visited Bonaire to get the island and the product better. The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) partnered with American Airlines to make the trip happen.

At the same time, TCB also held a so-called partnership meeting with Rafael Despradel, who is Senior Account Manager Leisure at American Airlines.

“We had a blast together with our travel partners”, said TCB Director Miles Mercera about the meetings.