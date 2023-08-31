31 augustus 2023 18:04 pm

TCB connects local partners with foreign companies at conference

Photo TCB

KRALENDIJK – A Bonaire International Tourism Conference will be held for the first time this year. The conference is from Sept. 25 to 30 and is organized by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). The conference will welcome international wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents and tourism partners from Europe and North America to Bonaire.

The Bonaire International Tourism Conference is an opportunity for international participants to experience the unique product that Bonaire has to offer its visitors. The foreign participants can also meet local partners of TCB. In addition, the foreign companies can learn more about Bonaire’s marketing strategies.

On Sept. 26, TCB is hosting a “Let’s Meet & Flamingle Business Speed-date” event. The event will allow TCB’s local partners to meet participating international wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents and tourism partners. The goal is to create partnerships that can help boost tourism in Bonaire and lead to new business opportunities.

