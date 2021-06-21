TCB hosted press from National Geographic Traveler Netherlands and DUIKEN Magazine















Photo Credit: Arno Verhoeven / Mangrove Maniacs

Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) started the month of June with two very significant press visits from Europe. During the first week, TCB in collaboration with Diamond Public Relations Europe, welcomed press from National Geographic Traveler Netherlands and DUIKEN Magazine.

On June 6th, Haroon Ali an independent Dutch writer, columnist, and podcaster visited the island to write an extensive article for National Geographic Traveler Netherlands of eight to ten pages, about Bonaire’s sustainability, efforts being on resilience, and how visitors can also be part of this. Haroon also writes for different well known media outlets in The Netherlands, such as LINDA Magazine, Het Parool, De Volkskrant, Trouw, De Morgen, Harleems Dagblad and Noordhollandse Dagblad.

Frits is a photographer specialized in underwater photography and was on the island specially to take photos of Bonaire for the upcoming article. National Geographic Traveler Netherlands is a print magazine, that also has an online platform directed towards the Dutch market who are interested in nature and who loves to travel. The magazine and online platform receive more than 221 thousand readers.

During their stay, Haroon and Frits were accommodated at EcoLodge Bonaire, and Delfins Beach Resort. Both accommodations have different initiatives and implement their efforts towards sustainability, for example with the use of alternative energy. Haroon and Frits also visited various local partners and organizations that enforce on sustainability on the island, such as Mangrove Maniacs, Reef Renewal Bonaire and STINAPA. They also visited and participated in different eco-adventure activities, such as kayak through the mangroves, diving at different dive locations and land sailing. During his stay, Haroon also wrote a column for Noordhollandse Dagblad about his first day on the island. To read the column, visit the website: https://www.noordhollandsdagblad.nl/cnt/DMF20210609_9057285.

DUIKEN Magazine also visited Bonaire in the beginning of June. Judith Rietveld is the chief editor of DUIKEN magazine and together with photographer Daniel Versteeg, visited the island to cover a nine-page article in the magazine and also a digital series of 52 pages, about stories of locals on the island that have a direct link with the ocean. During their stay, Judith and Daniel visited different locals and organizations, such as Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, Reef Renewal Bonaire, Freediver and Mangrove Maniacs. This trip is part of the media recovery plan 2021 with efforts to maximize our visibility in our existing Dutch and dive market. DUIKEN is the biggest print magazine, and with an online platform focused on the dive market in The Netherlands, Belgium, and Dutch Caribbean.

“We are happy we grasped the opportunity to host the press of National Geographic Traveler Netherlands and DUIKEN Magazine,” said Mrs. Derchlien Vrolijk, Marketing Coordinator at TCB. “We are super proud of the initiatives and efforts our partners, organizations and of our locals engage in towards sustainability and resiliency for the island. Bonaire is the most authentic island in the Caribbean, with its vision to be the first Blue Destination in the Caribbean, where locals and visitors can enjoy our well-preserved nature. These are the reasons we keep intensifying the visibility of Bonaire and all it has to offer in the area of sustainability for future visitors.”

