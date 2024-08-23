Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
23-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a scavenger hunt for children aged 9 to 12 in Kralendijk on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, as part of Tourism Month.
Teams of five children, accompanied by an adult, will explore various tourist and historical sites, participating in activities along the way. Each group must wear a fantasy costume representing an assigned animal.
Prizes
Registration is free and open until September 4th. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams during the “Taste of Bonaire” event on September 28th.
