Events TCB Launches ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2024’ Redactie 25-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has launched the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2024 under the theme ‘This is the Feeling You Have Been Searching For’ – the Capture Bonaire 2024 photography competition.

This year, the competition focuses on capturing the unique emotional experience that Bonaire offers, both to the local population and international visitors. The contest, which takes place from August 23 to September 19, 2024, encourages participants to submit photos that reflect the island’s stunning beauty and the emotions their experiences evoke.

Goal

The goal of the competition is to emphasize the diversity of emotions that Bonaire evokes, whether it be excitement, tranquility, or discovery. “It is a way to bring people closer to the magic of Bonaire through the lens of those who have already had the chance to experience it,” says the TCB.

