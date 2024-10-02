St. Eustatius
Teachers on Statia experiment with use of artificial intelligence in producing Dutch teaching materials
02-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – This week, a new professionalization cycle kicked off for teachers of Dutch as a Foreign Language on St. Eustatius.
The focus this time is on transitioning from teaching isolated words and grammar to working towards a communicative goal. Language functions were central, with attention to a motivating lesson plan and the automation of essential language constructs.
Participants were pleasantly surprised by how quickly teaching materials can be created using AI. This workshop is part of an ongoing program, which includes online coaching, lesson observations, and a follow-up workshop.
The training sessions are provided by Tillit Language Academy, which is now on the island for the sixth consecutive time.
10
More News
-
Bonaire
Special Envoy Edison Rijna meets EU Head of Cooperation for the Guyanas and Caribbean OCTs
-
Saba
Saba Business Association has fruitful meeting with State Secretary Nobel
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
-
St. Eustatius
State Secretary Szolt Szabó tours historical Oranjestad
-
St. Eustatius
Teachers on Statia experiment with use of artificial intelligence in producing Dutch teaching materials
-
Bonaire
STO Bonaire secures future with new funding: inspiring future technicians
-
Aviation & Travel
Airport St. Maarten unveils expanded winter schedule
-
Bonaire
Selibon aims to gain control over underground fires using thermal camera
More News
-
Bonaire
Special Envoy Edison Rijna meets EU Head of Cooperation for the Guyanas and Caribbean OCTs
-
Saba
Saba Business Association has fruitful meeting with State Secretary Nobel
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
-
St. Eustatius
State Secretary Szolt Szabó tours historical Oranjestad
-
St. Eustatius
Teachers on Statia experiment with use of artificial intelligence in producing Dutch teaching materials
-
Bonaire
STO Bonaire secures future with new funding: inspiring future technicians
-
Aviation & Travel
Airport St. Maarten unveils expanded winter schedule
-
Bonaire
Selibon aims to gain control over underground fires using thermal camera