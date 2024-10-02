St. Eustatius Teachers on Statia experiment with use of artificial intelligence in producing Dutch teaching materials Redactie 02-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Teachers got an iside look in how AI can be used to create new teaching material. Photo: Tillit Language Academy

ORANJESTAD – This week, a new professionalization cycle kicked off for teachers of Dutch as a Foreign Language on St. Eustatius.

The focus this time is on transitioning from teaching isolated words and grammar to working towards a communicative goal. Language functions were central, with attention to a motivating lesson plan and the automation of essential language constructs.

Participants were pleasantly surprised by how quickly teaching materials can be created using AI. This workshop is part of an ongoing program, which includes online coaching, lesson observations, and a follow-up workshop.

The training sessions are provided by Tillit Language Academy, which is now on the island for the sixth consecutive time.

